Russia fighting against both Ukrainian army, Western war machine — DPR leader

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russian forces are fighting not only against the Ukrainian army but also against the Western war machine, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told RT in an interview at the International Festival of Youth.

"You know, the active army differs a lot from an army that only trains and prepares. Now we are fighting against Ukrainian troops, that is Ukrainian soldiers, but the Ukrainian military receives support from Western intelligence services. They are supported by the financial power of a group of Western countries," Pushilin explained. "On the one hand, we are fighting against the Ukrainian army, but on the other hand, an entire machine that acts systemically against our whole country, not only Donbass alone, is working against us" he argued.

Apart from technical assistance, the Ukrainian army also receives inputs from Western intelligence, using them for its purposes, Pushilin added.