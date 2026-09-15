Overwhelming majority of Germans dissatisfied with Merz's performance — poll

BERLIN, September 15. /TASS/. Germans’ dissatisfaction with the performance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached a new record high, according to a poll conducted by the Forsa sociological institute for RTL and NTV television channels.

Only 10% of respondents, three percentage points fewer than last week, gave a positive assessment of the government head’s performance. This is the lowest figure ever recorded by Forsa. A total of 88% of those surveyed said they were dissatisfied with Merz’s work. The rest were undecided.

In the party rankings, the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc lost one percentage point compared with last week and is supported by 20% of respondents. The Alternative for Germany is the clear leader with 27%. The Greens are currently in third place, with their rating rising by two percentage points to 18%, the party’s highest result since April 2023. Twelve percent of those surveyed said they would vote for the Left Party, with the same share supporting the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

The survey, conducted from September 8-14, polled 2,502 people.