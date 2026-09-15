US House advances Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives has advanced a bill tightening sanctions on Russia in a procedural vote, according to a C-SPAN broadcast.

The House voted 214-211, making it possible to hold a final vote on the bill, which may take place on September 16, according to an earlier Fox News report.

The bill, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), was passed by Congress on August 7. Once approved by the House, it will be submitted to President Donald Trump for signing.

The document provides for restrictions on top Russian politicians and military officials, as well as state companies, along with secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. The bill allows the US to impose 100% tariffs on the countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas, and also tighten sanctions on Iran.