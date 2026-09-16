US plans $2.8 bln sale of heavy aerial bombs to Israel — newspaper

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The US administration is preparing a sale of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel worth about $2.8 billion, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, this is going to be "the largest single sale" of the munition in recent years. An official said the package "includes 40,000 bombs that weigh 2,000 pounds each, including 20,000 MK-84s and 20,000 BLU-117s," as well as 20,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.

The Washington Post pointed out that the deal was planned to be implemented through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) mechanism, which provides grants and loans to help other countries buy American weapons.

After taking office as the 47th US president in January 2025, Donald Trump lifted a ban on the handover of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel imposed by the previous Joe Biden administration. Trump said that the bombs had been "in storage" as Israel had ordered and paid for them. The Biden administration was concerned that the use of such weapons in Gaza could result in major civilian casualties.