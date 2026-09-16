MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is unable to control the actions of Ukrainian security forces, and the conflict between the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirms this, pro-Russian underground resistance told TASS.

"People have long felt unprotected. Now various agencies - the GUR, the SBU, regional territorial military recruitment centers, the Interior Ministry, and so on - are dictating their own rules. And it seems to us that those at the top have long since lost control over what is happening," the source said, noting that citizens "can only watch as the agencies figure out who’s in charge."

According to him, the September 2 conflict between the SBU and the GUR is an example of this. "The number of people who want to put an end to all this is growing every day," the source added.

During the September 2 shootout between officers of the two Ukrainian special services, one GUR officer was killed and two others were injured. Kirill Budanov, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office (listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist) and former long-time head of the GUR, effectively sided with his former subordinates. Zelensky later dismissed the head of the SBU’s Department for State Secrets Protection and Licensing and demanded that the security services conduct an investigation and take personnel actions. He also reported that internal investigations had been launched against the heads of the SBU and the GUR.