US policy compels North Korea to strengthen nuclear deterrence — agency

PYONGYANG, September 16. /TASS/. Washington’s nuclear policy reaffirms the need for Pyongyang to continue strengthening its nuclear deterrence capabilities, North Korean international security expert Choe Ju Hyun wrote in an op-ed for the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Irresponsible and malicious actions by the US, which are becoming more and more comprehensive in the nuclear field with each passing day, are the primary dangerous factor accelerating the corrosion of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime," he pointed out.

According to Choe, this "makes it clear why North Korea must work continuously to strengthen its capabilities to deter nuclear war both in qualitative and quantitative terms."

He also mentioned the US-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group and the US-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue, describing the mechanisms as "mutations of the NATO-standard nuclear sharing model" and warning of their dangerous consequences for global security.

The expert called on the international community to give a fair assessment of Washington’s actions that increase the risk of a nuclear domino effect in various parts of the world.