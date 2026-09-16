US, Germany agree to advance defense industrial cooperation — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius agreed to advance defense industrial cooperation at a meeting in Washington, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hegseth and Pistorius discussed "NATO 3.0, increased European defense spending and the defense industrial bases of both nations." According to the statement, the two defense chiefs signed an agreement that aligns the Pentagon’s "acquisition transformation strategy with Germany's Procurement Acceleration Act."

Hegseth expects the agreement to "significantly intensify bilateral defense, industrial cooperation" and increase the pace and volumes of weapons supplies to NATO allies.