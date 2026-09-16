Only few ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday — news agency

LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. The number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to a minimum on Tuesday, with only two entering and two exiting, Reuters reported, citing the Kpler analytics firm.

According to analysts, none of the ships were supertankers with oil or tankers transporting liquefied natural gas.

Before the Middle East conflict began, about 125 large commercial vessels, including bulk carriers, container ships, oil tankers, and LNG carriers, typically passed through the strait each day, transporting about 20% of the world’s daily oil and LNG shipments.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.