China calls for building more balanced security architecture — defense chief

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. China calls for building a more effective and balanced security architecture, Defense Minister Dong Jun said at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

"There is a need to build a balanced, effective and stable regional security architecture," he pointed out.

"It should address the legitimate security concerns of all countries," Dong added. He stressed that the new security architecture should also take the interests of developing countries into account.