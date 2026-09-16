MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses from operations by the Russian Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours totaled 345 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 43 heavy R18-type combat drones, the battlegroup’s spokesman Andrey Shershnev reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, 345 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 R18-type heavy combat drones, and six enemy ground robotic systems were identified and destroyed," Shershnev said.

In addition, according to him, the battlegroup destroyed a Polish-made PT-91 tank and two T-72 tanks belonging to the enemy over the past 24 hours.