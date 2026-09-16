Russia, China developing strategic cooperation across all areas — deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. Russia and China are actively developing their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in all areas, including in the military field, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova said at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, an international security and defense conference.

"At this stage, the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are developing dynamically in all areas, including military cooperation, based on the principles of equality, mutual support on key issues, mutual understanding and respect for each other’s interests," Tsivilyova said.

The deputy defense minister stressed that a multipolar world order – which, in her opinion, has already become a reality – should be based precisely on these principles. She added that more and more countries are calling for a world order based on multilateralism, respect for sovereignty, the religious and cultural traditions of partners, consideration of the interests of all states regardless of their size, economic and military capabilities, or political system, as well as on ensuring one’s own security without compromising the security of other nations.

"These approaches are reflected in Russia’s proposals for a new Eurasian security architecture and are supported by many states, including members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Tsivilyova stressed. "The Bishkek Declaration on the SCO’s 25th anniversary, adopted on September 1, emphasizes that the organization 'is not a military and political bloc and is not aimed against any other states or international organizations. The SCO operates on the basis of openness, non-interference, equality, and mutual respect', in line with 'the principles of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for cultural diversity and a commitment to joint development.'"

The deputy defense minister also noted that a multipolar world order would help create conditions for a new system of international law, including in promising fields that determine the future of humanity. "As an example, I would like to cite an agreement proposed by China to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, which was signed on July 16, 2026, in Shanghai by 29 states, including Russia. The document provides a basis for international regulation in this sensitive area," Tsivilyova said.