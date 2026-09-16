Russia ready for Western provocations amid State Duma elections — MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to counter any twisted Western provocations amid the upcoming elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station.

"Diplomats are being trained even more thoroughly," Zakharova noted, while commenting on Russia’s readiness for Western provocations amid the State Duma elections. "We are absolutely ready for that. At the same time, we fully understand that the other side is apparently equally prepared to carry out other, perhaps even far more twisted, provocations."

Elections to the ninth State Duma will take place from September 18 to 20, 2026. Residents of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions will participate in the State Duma elections for the first time. Elections to legislative assemblies in 39 regions will take place concurrently, along with elections for regional leaders: seven regions will hold direct elections, while three others will elect their leaders through regional parliaments. Around 23,000 seats and posts will be filled in total.