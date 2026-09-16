President Putin to deliver televised address on upcoming parliamentary elections

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation this evening regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At six o’clock in the evening, the president plans to address the country’s nationals in a televised speech on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary elections," Peskov said at a news briefing adding that such presidential addresses are traditional.

Elections to the ninth State Duma will take place from September 18 to 20, 2026. Residents of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions will participate in the State Duma elections for the first time.

Elections to legislative assemblies in 39 regions will take place concurrently, along with elections for regional leaders: seven regions will hold direct elections, while three others will elect their leaders through regional parliaments. Around 23,000 seats and posts will be filled in total.