EC President announces intention to tighten sanctions against Russia

PARIS, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union will tighten sanctions against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU will work to "tighten sanctions on Russia," she said in her speech to the European Parliament.

"What is needed is not necessarily new sanctions, but above all the enforcement of existing ones," von der Leyen added.

The EU has adopted 21 packages of sanctions against Moscow. The European Commission is developing a 22nd package but has not yet officially presented it.