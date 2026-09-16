Russia-China relations at unprecedentedly high level — official

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations are at an unprecedentedly high level and serve the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova said during the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

At the beginning of her speech, Tsivilyova welcomed all forum participants and expressed her gratitude to the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences for organizing this important and large-scale event. "Today, this authoritative discussion platform has taken on special significance. The forum has become a key platform for those seeking an objective perspective on global developments and striving for dialogue," she said.

Tsivilyova noted that Russia and China are marking two significant anniversaries this year: the 30th anniversary of their strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. "Our countries' relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level, represent a conscious historical choice that serves the fundamental interests of the Russian and Chinese peoples. The tone for this cooperation is set by the regular and fruitful personal contacts between [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping. On May 19-20, Russian President Putin paid an official visit to China, during which crucial agreements were reached, a significant joint statement by the leaders was signed, and a Joint Declaration on the Formation of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations was adopted. Our leaders met just two weeks ago in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting," Tsivilyova emphasized.