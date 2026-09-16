MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The prospect of settling the conflict in Ukraine is no closer now than it was a few months ago, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news briefing following the BRICS summit.

"The responsibility lies precisely with them [representatives of the European 'war party' - TASS] for the fact that the prospect of a political-diplomatic solution today is, in my view, no closer than it was a few months ago. This is an objective reality," Ryabkov stated.

As Ryabkov emphasized, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West that its destructive support for Kiev would force Ukraine to reckon with Russia’s steady progress toward achieving the objectives of the special military operation through military means.

"The sooner the West - and the European Union first and foremost - grasps this reality and draws the appropriate conclusions, the greater the chances will likely be of finding the framework necessary for a political solution," he added.