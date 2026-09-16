Russia says Tokyo’s hysteria, aid to Kiev delay normalization of relations with Moscow

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Japan’s hysteria about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the southern Kuril Islands and the increase in military aid to Ukraine are hindering the prospect of normalizing relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Japanese ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto.

"The Russian side emphasized that the continuation of official Tokyo’s anti-Russian policy, including Japan’s recent hysterical reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the southern Kuril Islands, as well as the expansion of military aid to the Kiev regime, further undermines the prospect of normalizing dialogue, which the Japanese side has publicly expressed interest in," the ministry said in a statement.