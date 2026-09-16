US businesses await lifting of ban on new investment in Russia — AmCham head

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. US businesses are primarily awaiting the lifting of the ban on new investment in Russia imposed by the administration of former US President Joe Biden, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Izvestia.

"This ban is the most painful for companies among all the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration, and its removal is what they are waiting for first and foremost," he told the newspaper.

According to Agee, the inability to invest means US companies are not only losing profits and market share but also seeing the value of their brands decline. He also noted that businesses are hoping for the restoration of bank transfers and an easing of restrictions in the aviation sector.

The AmCham head noted that US businesses are hoping for an easing of controls on exports of medical technologies to Russia. According to him, some medical components are classified as dual-use goods in the United States. These include data storage devices, computer components, and specialized software for surgical systems. Before being shipped to Russia, such goods undergo additional checks to determine the end recipient and intended use of the products.

Agee added that US businesses remain in constant contact with both the Russian and US sides and are looking for opportunities to arrange the next round of dialogue.