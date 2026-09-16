Kazakhstan to purchase 11 bcm of gas from Gazprom in 2026, 9 bcm under discussion for 2027

TYUMEN, September 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will purchase around 11 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Gazprom in 2026, up from 4 bcm in the previous year, the republic’s Deputy Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said, adding that supplies of around 9 bcm are being discussed for 2027.

"This year we have had minor technical issues at our major fields. Last year we purchased 4 billion [cubic meters], and this year 11 billion [cubic meters will be purchased]. For next year we are discussing around 9 billion [cubic meters]," he told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF-2026 forum.