MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Battlegroup West has destroyed 75 Ukrainian heavy combat hexacopters, 104 fixed-wing drones, and 50 drone control centers, the battlegroup’s spokesman Leonid Sharov reported.
"Air defense teams and mobile armed units shot down 104 fixed-wing drones and 75 heavy combat hexacopters in flight," Sharov said.
In addition, according to his information, 50 enemy drone control centers, two Starlink satellite communication stations, 36 ground robotic systems, and two field ammunition depots were identified and destroyed.