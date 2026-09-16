Iran, Oman agree on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz — top diplomat

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. The authorities of Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"The Iranian side believes that the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran remains in force. Iran has already agreed with Oman on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and believes that the US side must faithfully fulfill all the commitments it has undertaken," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Araghchi as saying.