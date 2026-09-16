UN Secretary-General says de-escalation must remain top priority in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. De-escalation must be the top priority in the Middle East, while all parties must cease actions that harm civilians, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated.

"At this crucial moment in the Middle East, de-escalation must be priority one, priority two, and priority three: All parties must cease any actions that harm civilians and ensure that humanitarian operations can proceed safely and without obstruction," Guterres said.

He also called for the full restoration and respect of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in accordance with international law. "The only path forward is de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue," the UN chief stressed.