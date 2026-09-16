Western unreliability, military contingents in Ukraine: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Western countries have proven unreliable and cannot be depended on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival.

He also stressed that the deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine would amount to Europe declaring a direct, rather than hybrid, war on Russia.

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key statements.

Ukraine settlement, achieving special op objectives

The conflict in Ukraine is "a direct consequence of the West’s expansionist policy."

A settlement in Ukraine "requires accomplishing the objectives set at the beginning of the special military operation, which are aimed at eliminating the root causes of the crisis."

Achieving the objectives of the special military operation will improve conditions throughout Eurasia and "contribute to the emergence of a world order based on a balance of interests, without any claims to hegemony or domination."

Eliminating the root causes of the crisis and protecting the rights of Russian people, including their right to their native language and Orthodox faith, "are absolutely clear and understandable objectives of the special military operation."

Russia has never rejected talks on Ukraine and is prepared to hold them in either bilateral or trilateral formats. "We are ready for both bilateral and trilateral talks. We have never refused them," Lavrov said.

Russia is awaiting proposals concerning negotiations on Ukraine. "However, we harbor no great illusions," the foreign minister noted.

Talks on Ukraine can be held at any venue acceptable to the participants. "Anything acceptable to the parties to the negotiations is possible," Lavrov said.

Russia's warning

Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it has no intention of attacking Western countries and "has no interest whatsoever in doing so."

However, if Europe, which regularly speaks of preparing for war with Russia, attacks the country, "it will be an entirely different war, a very short one."

Russia hopes this warning has been heard "in European capitals and by the institutions now attempting to present themselves as a united Europe," Lavrov said.

The deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine would amount to Europe declaring direct, rather than hybrid, war on Russia. "The West, particularly Europe, openly wants to preserve an explicitly Nazi and Russophobic regime and is publicly discussing plans to deploy some kind of mobilization force in the territory controlled by [Vladimir] Zelensky. [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has already commented on this scheme. It would mean Europe declaring direct, rather than hybrid, war," Lavrov said.

Western attempts to meddle in Russian elections

The West is attempting to interfere directly in voting by Russian citizens in the State Duma elections, both abroad and inside Russia. "As in previous years - but particularly during this election campaign - we are witnessing direct Western interference and attempts to meddle in our citizens’ expression of their will. This is especially acute abroad, but such attempts are also taking place inside Russia," Lavrov said.

Western countries are seeking to undermine and destabilize Russia but "will not achieve their objectives."

Contacts with United States

Russia and the United States maintain individual contacts, but relations must be normalized before a "full-fledged dialogue" can take place.

World order, security

A potential model of world order led by the United States and China would not be reliable because the two countries have different philosophies of international relations. "I do not think this would be a reliable model. The People’s Republic of China promotes an entirely different philosophy of international relations," Lavrov said.

The current Western elites will never agree to build a multipolar world. "The West is not ready for this, and I do not think its current elites will ever accept it. But we are patient," the minister noted.

Western countries have proven unreliable and cannot be depended on. "There are many underhanded tactics at play. We must therefore rely on those who have proven their reliability. Unfortunately, the West cannot claim to have done so," Lavrov said.

Russia does not intend to conclude any contracts or agreements with European countries in areas affecting its national security. "We do not intend to conclude any contracts or agreements affecting Russia’s national security with the Europeans," Lavrov said.

Russia is "double-checking the situation" following US statements about deploying strike weapons in outer space.

The United States categorically rejects the need to include France and the United Kingdom in strategic stability talks if the number of participants is expanded. "We tell the Americans that, unlike Russia and China, which are not bound by military alliance commitments, the United States has such commitments together with France and the UK, both of which also possess nuclear weapons. Therefore, if there is to be any discussion of expanding the dialogue, attention should first be paid to those three countries, but the Americans categorically reject this," Lavrov said.

The need for a Russia-US dialogue on developing a potential new arms control agreement has become pressing.

Armenia’s EU aspirations

The EU authorities are certain to deceive Armenia over its aspirations for European integration. "As for the aspirations of [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan’s government to join the European Union, the EU authorities may deceive Armenia - and I think they certainly will. I do not see how Armenia could join the European Union, where countries such as Turkey and Serbia have already been waiting in line for decades," Lavrov said.