Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world

The Moscow State University has gained six positions since last year. This is the university's best result since 2005, when MSU was ranked as the 79th best unviersity in the world. MSU has one of the best faculty/student ratios in the world and scored 99.7 out of 100 on this indicator.

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. The Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) is ranked as the 84th best university in the world by the QS University Rankings 2020. The report released on Wednesday ranks over 1,000 universities across the world.

In general, there are both good and bad news for Russian universities. Twenty-five Russian universities made the new ranking, down from 27 last year. Fifteen universities imporved their standings while five others lost points.

The share of international students at Russian universities has grown to 16.7%. At the same time, research activities remain one of the key weaknesses of the Russian system of higher education. Eighteen out of 25 universities lost points in the "citations per faculty" indicator.

Russian universities ranked

According to the QS University Rankings 2020, the second-best university in Russia is the Novosibirsk State Unviersity (231). The Saint Petersburg State University is the third-best Russian university (234).

The top-10 of best Russian universities also includes the Tomsk State Unviersity (268), Bauman Moscow State Technical University (284), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (302), National Research University Higher School of Economics (322), National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (329), Ural Federal University (364) and Moscow State Institute of International Relations MGIMO (366).

Top-10 universities in the world

The US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked as the best unviersity in the world, followed by Stanford University (2) and Harvard University (3). The top-10 also includes the UK-based Oxford University (4), California Institue of Technology in the US (5), Swiss Federal Institue of Technology in Switzerland (6), University of Cambridge in the UK (7), UCL in the UK (8), Imperial College London in the UK (9) and University of Chicago in the US (10).