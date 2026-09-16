Iran considers memorandum with US valid, wants to return to peaceful solution — MFA

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. Iran considers the Islamabad Memorandum previously concluded with the US to remain in force and is willing to return to a diplomatic path for resolving the conflict with Washington, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"Iran is not interested in continuing the conflict, hopes to return to a diplomatic path toward a settlement and at the same time intends to firmly defend its rights and interests. The Iranian side believes that the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran remains in force," China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Araghchi as saying.

In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as a mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.