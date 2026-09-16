Russia vows to back priorities of China’s chairmanship in BRICS

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will support the priorities of China’s BRICS chairmanship in 2027, Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia’s sherpa in the association Sergey Ryabkov said at a briefing following the BRICS summit.

He said that China is yet to present a conceptual framework for its chairmanship.

"And BRICS is not just about continuity; it always bears the significant imprint of the chairmanships that succeed one another," he added.

"I would venture to suggest that modern breakthrough technologies, with artificial intelligence at their core, supply chains, the modern payment and financial system, and logistics issues in the economic sphere, will be the focus of the Chinese presidency in the coming year. They need to make their position on this topic clear. We will support these priorities, and we share this approach in the economic and innovation and technology areas of BRICS work."

He also added that a lot had been done in this area during India’s chairmanship: a platform for supporting startups had been created, and a focused effort was underway to create an "intra-BRICS environment" conducive to the barrier-free movement of technologies and capital.

"I am sure this will be continued and taken up by our Chinese colleagues," the Russian sherpa noted.