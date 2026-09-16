Kremlin mum on exposure in US of individuals allegedly working for Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Until "any plausible evidence" emerges, there is no point in commenting on statements by the US Department of Justice about the exposure of a number of individuals allegedly working for Russian intelligence, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Until we have heard and seen any credible evidence and arguments based on something tangible, we do not consider it necessary to comment on this news," he noted in response to a request to comment on a statement by US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said that a number of individuals working for Russian intelligence had been exposed in the country.

Blanche previosuly stated that charges had been filed against several Russians in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. According to him, these individuals have been working for the Russian intelligence community since 2024.