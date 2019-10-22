Political departments of Vietnamese and Russian armies agree to extend cooperation

HANOI, October 22. /TASS/. The political departments of the Vietnamese and Russian armies plan to extend bilateral cooperation. This statement was made during negotiations between Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army General Luong Cuong and his Russian counterpart Andrei Kartapolov, the army newspaper Quan Doi Nhan Dan reported.

It was noted at the meeting that considerable results were reached recently in cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of defense and security. So, in 2019 the military departments of Vietnam and Russia carried out more than 70 bilateral events, including 12 events under the program of the cross Year of Russia in Japan and Year of Vietnam in Russia, which are being held in 2019-2029 to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Basic Principles of Friendly Relations and the 70th anniversary of the settlement of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Hanoi. The sides expressed confidence that the consolidation of cooperation between the two departments that are responsible for military-political work will contribute to the further development of traditional friendship and the extension of strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia. It is reflected in the memorandum on cooperation between the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army and the General Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces that was signed after the negotiations.