Electricity supplies to China cannot yet be restored to previous levels — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry does not yet see any reasons for restoring electricity exports to China to previous levels via the 500 transmission line Amur-Heihe, but will return to this issue later, as hydro resources accumulate after the rainy season, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"Today there are no reasons for resuming exports. But we will see. In the Far East, we usually have more powerful floods because it rains heavily. In August, in September. We will see what this accumulation of hydro resources will give us and return to this issue. Perhaps there will be a recovery for some period, based on resource reserves," he said.

In August 2023, it was reported that the Inter RAO company, the operator of export and import of electricity in Russia, limited the volume of supplies to China via the 500 transmission line Amur-Heihe from the planned 600 MW due to a shortage in the united energy system of Russia’s Far East. It was later reported that from November 9, 2023, Inter RAO completely stopped supplies along the 500 transmission line Amur-Heihe, because in order to turn on this line, a supply of at least 75 MW is required. At the same time due to restrictions in the Far East caused by growing energy consumption, low water availability and the high level of accidents of generating equipment, the system operator does not give permission for supply.