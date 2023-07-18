Moscow businesses hit hard by heavy rain on Tuesday

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The damage caused by Tuesday’s torrential downpour in Moscow may amount to dozens of millions of rubles, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told TASS.

"Preliminarily, damage to the city’s businesses is estimated at several dozen million rubles. Naturally, exact losses are yet to be determined," he said, adding that restaurants and cafes with summer terraces were hit the hardest.

More than a quarter of the average monthly precipitation fell in the span of an hour in some of Moscow’s districts on Tuesday. Many roads were flooded. Later, the city’s authorities warned about another wave of rain that may be even heavier than earlier in the day.