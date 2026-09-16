Kremlin comments on Putin’s address to Russians, US Justice Department statement

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Japanese authorities’ desire to restore visa-free visits to the Kurils for their citizens and US Attorney General Todd Blanche’s statement about exposing a number of individuals allegedly working for Russian intelligence were the main topics of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

On the president’s schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Khabarovsk Region Governor Dmitry Demeshin today.

The rest of the meetings will take place in the usual working format.

President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation this evening ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin will later announce how Putin will vote in the upcoming elections: "I can only remind you that over the past several years, the president has used a very convenient and very reliable way of voting - online. We will inform you about what he will do this time."

On Japan’s desire to restore visa-free travel to the Kurils

Japan maintains an unfriendly stance toward Russia, so there is little reason to expect any easing of restrictions: "The situation is, in fact, obvious. Japan takes an extremely unfriendly attitude toward our country; it has joined all the sanctions and is, in fact, on the list of unfriendly nations. Therefore, for the time being, there is little reason to hope for any -- shall we say reciprocal easing of restrictions."

Moscow was not the one seeking to curtail Russian-Japanese relations: "Of course, it was not Russia that sought to scale back bilateral relations."

On US Justice Department statements

Until "any plausible evidence" emerges, there is no point in commenting on statements by the US Department of Justice about the exposure of a number of individuals allegedly working for Russian intelligence: "Until we have heard and seen any credible evidence and arguments based on something tangible, we do not consider it necessary to comment on this news."

On the controversy over Ovechkin’s appearance in United Russia’s campaign video

The Kremlin declined to comment on Western criticism of Washington Capitals hockey player Alexander Ovechkin appearing in United Russia’s campaign video: "This is not a topic for our comments."