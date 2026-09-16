Ukraine conflict represents direct consequence of West’s expansionist policy — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict is a direct consequence of the West’s expansionist policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival.

"These are all links in the same chain - what we have seen in the actions of the West, which, this year alone, in defending its waning dominance, carried out the invasion of Venezuela, the abduction of its legitimately elected president, the killing of Iran’s supreme leader along with members of his family, and, of course, armed aggression against the Islamic Republic as a whole. All these are links, as I said, in the same chain, just like the conflict in Ukraine, which is a direct consequence of the West’s expansionist policy," the minister noted.

Lavrov added that the process of strengthening multipolarity is facing aggressive resistance from Western elites. "They continue to perceive what is happening as a threat to the dominance they enjoyed for half a millennium, during the era of slavery and colonialism, but they are still trying to hold on to their waning dominance by resorting to the most unscrupulous methods, including illegal unilateral sanctions, direct pressure, interference in internal affairs, and the provocation of conflicts," the Russian foreign minister said.

The International Festival of Youth is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. The event is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program will also involve 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.