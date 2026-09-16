US disavows need to invite France, UK to strategic stability dialogue — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Washington firmly rejects the need to engage Paris and London in strategic stability talks in the event of expanding the dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the International Festival of Youth.

Today, the United States "insists that strategic stability be discussed at trilateral talks with China," Russia’s top diplomat said. "We, for one, tell the Americans that, unlike us and China, which are not bound by any allied obligations in the military field, the United States alongside France and Britain, which too possess nuclear weapons, does have such obligations," he continued.

"Therefore, if we ever consider expanding the circle of participants in the dialogue, we should first of all pay attention to that troika, something that the Americans resolutely oppose," Lavrov explained.