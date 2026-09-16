Situation in Reznikovka encirclement is at stalemate for Ukrainian forces — expert

LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is hiding the stalemate in the Reznikovka encirclement in the Kharkov region from its troops, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Communication with the military command in the Reznikovka encirclement has not been lost for the enemy, and control of the troops in the encirclement is still being exercised. But, in essence, the Ukrainian military command is giving its personnel false information, since the situation for them is at a stalemate, and it is no longer possible to withdraw the units that are currently surrounded. They are, in essence, now on a one-way ticket. And if they do not surrender, their fate is sealed," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that gaining control of Olkhovatka on September 15 represents a significant victory for the Russian military, one that will secure the rear and flanks of Russian units operating in the Reznikovka pocket.