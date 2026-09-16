Russia unveils newest RPG-29M grenade launcher at AAD expo in South Africa

PRETORIA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia has unveiled for the first time its newest RPG-29M lightweight portable anti-tank grenade launcher with an extended firing range, a TASS correspondent reports.

The weapon’s presentation by the state corporation Rostec took place on the African continent as part of the international exhibition Africa Aerospace and Defense 2026 (AAD 2026).

The weapon is a major upgrade of the RPG-29 and was developed based on experience gained in actual combat operations. The upgraded grenade launcher features improved ergonomics: the RPG-29M is distinguished by a launch mechanism that is one-third as heavy as the original, an all-weather thermal imaging sight with a fire control system, and an expanded range of compatible rounds.

The product is being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibition organized by the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (a subsidiary of Rostec).

The Africa Aerospace and Defense exhibition is taking place from September 16-20 in Pretoria (South Africa).