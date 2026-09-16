MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Warsaw will provide Kiev with missiles for the US-made Patriot systems as part of a new tranche of military aid, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported, citing sources in the government and military circles.

According to their information, Poland will send several such missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces. Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces General Ireneusz Nowak told the publication that this is not a large-scale delivery. The Polish Defense Ministry for its part neither denied nor confirmed the newspaper’s report. The ministry clarified that it does not plan to disclose the details of the aid package.

Currently, Polish authorities are organizing the 50th tranche of military aid to Ukraine. The total value of all arms packages that Warsaw has transferred to Kiev since 2022 amounts to roughly $5 billion. In the summer of 2026, a scandal erupted in Poland over the delivery of several missiles for Patriot systems to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of a general aid package from NATO. At the time, the opposition accused the authorities of jeopardizing the republic’s security.