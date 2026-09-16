North Korea says US prepares to use WMDs against it

PYONGYANG, September 16. /TASS/. The United States and South Korea under the pretext of responding to the threat of weapons of mass destruction are preparing to use nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons against North Korea, the North Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement released by the Central News Agency of Korea (KCNA).

"This is an outright declaration of confrontation aimed at using nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons against our state in the event of a war on the Korean Peninsula and at accelerating preparations for a real war," it said.

The reason for its publication was a September 10 meeting of the US-South Korea Commission on Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction. According to Pyongyang, the parties agreed to develop information exchange, enhance joint response capabilities, and intensify relevant exercises.

The Defense Ministry also noted that scenarios for responding to the use of weapons of mass destruction were being practiced during the joint US-South Korea Freedom Shield exercises. Pyongyang believes this increases the risk of such weapons use in the region.

The statement says that the United States is developing military·biological activities at facilities in various regions of the world and is allocating funds for the development, testing, and use of chemical and biological weapons. Pyongyang described Washington’s assertion about the threat posed by other states’ weapons of mass destruction as a pretext for its own developments in this area.

The Defense Ministry warned that in response to such actions, the law on the policy regarding state nuclear armed forces, which allows the use of nuclear weapons may be invoked. The actions of the United States and South Korea will be taken into account when assessing the security threats facing the people’s republic, and the armed forces will continue to monitor the military activity of Washington and its allies.

The 2022 law allows the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the country’s leadership and the nuclear forces control system, as well as in the event of a threat to use nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against North Korea. It also allows the use of nuclear forces in the event of a threat to strike important strategic facilities and provides for the automatic delivery of a nuclear strike according to a pre·approved plan if the nuclear forces control system is threatened as a result of an attack.