Achieving special military operation goals to improve Eurasia landscape — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Achieving the goals of Russia’s special military operation will improve the situation throughout Eurasia and will move the world toward being a more equitable place for all countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the International Youth Festival.

"Achieving these [special military operation] goals, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has formulated, will not only help resolve this crisis but also improve the situation across the entire Eurasian continent. First and foremost, of course, in its western, European part, but not only there, and it will contribute to the establishment of a world order based on a balance of interests, without any claims to hegemony and dominance," the minister said.

Lavrov said that eliminating the root causes and protecting the rights of Russian people, including their right to their native language and Orthodox faith, "are absolutely clear and understandable tasks of the special military operation."

The International Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." It is planned that 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries around the world will attend: 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from abroad. The program will be attended by 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the general information partner of the event.