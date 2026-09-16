Lavrov does not regard bipolar world order led by US, China as stable

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not consider a possible model of world order led by the US and China to be stable, because the two countries have different views on international relations.

During the International Festival of Youth, the foreign minister noted that some people advocate for the creation of a new bipolar world order – a US-Chinese one called "Chimerica." "I do not think that is a reliable model. The People’s Republic of China promotes a completely different philosophy of international relations," Lavrov stressed.

The International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." Some 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries are expected to attend, including 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program also includes 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17.

TASS is the event’s general information partner.