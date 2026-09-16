North Korean Defense Ministry warns US, South Korea of possible use of nukes — news agency

PYONGYANG, September 16. /TASS/. North Korea has warned of the possibility of using nuclear weapons in accordance with the provisions of the law on policy regarding the state’s nuclear armed forces in response to the actions of the US and South Korea, the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry spokesperson.

The 2022 law provides for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the country’s leadership and nuclear command and control system, as well as in the event of a threat to use nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against North Korea.

"Such threats involving attacks and the use of weapons of mass destruction against our state by enemies can be considered the most serious challenge to our security, which requires the implementation of the relevant provisions of the law on the policy regarding the state’s nuclear armed forces," the statement said.

The defense official advised the US and South Korea to "analyze what the invocation of the relevant articles would entail and take this as a serious warning."

This statement came after a September 10 meeting of the US-South Korea Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Committee. According to Pyongyang, the parties agreed to improve information sharing, enhance joint response capabilities, and intensify relevant exercises.

However, the North Korean Defense Ministry viewed this as preparation for the potential use of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons against the country. The statement also noted that similar scenarios were rehearsed during the US-South Korea Freedom Shield joint military drills.