Syrian Army General Staff chief meets with Russian military personnel at Hmeimim airbase

BEIRUT, September 16. /TASS/. A Syrian military delegation led by Chief of the General Staff Major General Ali al-Naasan visited the Russian Hmeimim airbase in Latakia Province, the press service of the Arab republic’s Defense Ministry said.

"The visit included several meetings between Chief of the General Staff Major General Ali al-Naasan and the accompanying Commander of the Air Force Brigadier General Asem Hawari and Commander of the Navy Brigadier General Mohammed al-Suud with Russian military personnel," the statement said.

On August 9, Moscow and Damascus signed a memorandum of understanding under which Russia’s military facilities – the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the naval logistics support facility in Tartus – are to be transformed into joint military training centers. Under the document, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said, three months have been allocated for their reorganization.