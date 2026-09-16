Von der Leyen, Kallas constitute Europe’s biggest catastrophe — MEP

BRATISLAVA, September 16. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas are Europe’s biggest catastrophe since World War II, Slovak European Parliament member and deputy chairman of the largest party in the country’s ruling coalition Lubos Blaha said on his Telegram channel.

"Von der Leyen together with Kallas - this is the biggest catastrophe Europe has faced since World War II. They have turned the European Union into a Nazi war machine," the politician wrote. "People are already fed up with this European Union, and I am not surprised."

Blaha criticized von der Leyen’s State of the Union address. "Her speech on the state of the European Union today confirmed that she is completely detached from reality," he wrote.