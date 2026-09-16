At least 22 seafarers killed in Strait of Hormuz since February 28 — IMO

LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. At least 22 seafarers died in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the conflict between the US and Iran, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) reported.

"Since the current conflict in the Middle East began on 28 February, IMO has verified 80 attacks on international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 seafarers and injuries to many others," the organization said in a statement.

The IMO also said that attacks in the Red Sea resumed. According to the organization, four people were killed in the latest attack by members of Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement on August 11. The IMO added that attacks in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov also resulted in fatalities.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called on countries to refrain from attacks on merchant ships. "We are reaching a point where these conflicts are being used as a pretext to attack merchant vessels and innocent seafarers. Do not use these conflicts to attack innocent seafarers," he said. Dominguez noted that attacks on commercial vessels disrupt global supply chains and slow economic growth worldwide.