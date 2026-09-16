France cannot afford funding Ukraine because of financial situation — Le Pen

PARIS, September 16. /TASS/. In the current financial situation, France cannot afford to continue financing Ukraine, Marine Le Pen, the National Rally party’s presidential candidate and the head of its parliamentary faction, told the LCI television.

"Under the current circumstances, we cannot afford to continue helping Ukraine financially," she said. "We cannot claim that there is not a single euro available for pension indexing while simultaneously directing billions in EU aid [to Ukraine]."

Le Pen believes that her country’s "historic role" is to "create conditions that facilitate peace."

Earlier, National Rally Vice President Louis Aliot said the party would "turn off the tap" on funding for Kiev if it comes to power.