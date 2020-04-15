Russia urges US to refrain from further attacks on WHO

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington to refrain from further attacks on the World Health Organization after the US announcement on halting funding to the UN agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the senior diplomat, the WHO is working in full compliance with its charter and is respected in the world among the governments of the majority of countries as well as scientists, medics and epidemiologists.

"We are calling on the US to refrain from further attacks on the WHO and pursue a responsible policy, which would not ruin the basis of international cooperation in the medical and biological field, but on the contrary would enhance this cooperation and create a basis for its further development," Ryabkov stressed.