Israel informs UN of termination of cooperation with UNRWA

UN, November 4. /TASS/. Israel informed UN General Assembly Chairman Philemon Young of the termination of cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Jewish state's permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon announced.

"Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency. Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation. The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us," the diplomat wrote on the X social network.

On October 28, the Knesset (the unicameral parliament) of Israel passed a law banning UNRWA activities in the country. 92 deputies voted for the document, 10 voted against. The law prohibits UNRWA from having offices, providing services or conducting any activities directly or indirectly on Israeli territory. The initiative was developed following information about the involvement of agency employees in the attack on the Jewish state carried out by armed supporters of Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly alleged that many UNRWA employees are involved in the activities of the militant wing of the radical movement.