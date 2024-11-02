Kremlin aide sees continued Western attempts to drive Russia away from Black Sea

SIMFEROPOL, November 2. /TASS/. Pushing Russia away from the Black Sea has always been a key goal of the collective West, Nikolay Patrushev, head of the Maritime Board, said during a working trip to Crimea.

"Historical facts show that driving Russia away from the Black Sea was viewed as a key task pursued in the policies of Anglo-Saxons. Today, too, the collective West led by the United States has plans to establish its own long-term presence in the Black Sea area to the detriment of the legitimate interests of our country," Patrushev, who is also a Kremlin aide, said as he met with senior commanders of the Russian Navy and the Black Sea Fleet.

Patrushev stressed how important it was "to determine not only the promising tactical-technical characteristics of warships and their weapons but also to ensure the balance of forces that make up the combat power of the fleet and means of supporting them." This, he said, would help protect Russia’s national interests, make the Navy more universal and expand the range of tasks performed.