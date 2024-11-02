Russia to deliver New Year’s souvenirs to its cosmonauts on ISS to spread holiday cheer

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft will deliver 2025-themed keychains and postcards to Russian cosmonauts so that they can give those to their foreign counterparts on board the International Space Station (ISS) as New Year gifts, the psychological support team for the Russian crew told TASS.

"Parcels for the cosmonauts weighing a total of 20 kg will, as always, include condensed milk, jam, chocolate, nuts, seeds, dried cranberries and dried meat and other staples as well as sauce - horseradish, mustard, and chili sauce. Progress MS-29 will also deliver New Year-themed souvenirs to the cosmonauts - postcards, keychains and photos," the psych team specified, saying that the Russian crew will throw a small New Year party on the space station. "Besides, they are always in touch with their foreign counterparts and can exchange souvenirs," they added. "Being on board the ISS is just like living on Earth," they explained.

Earlier, Roscosmos said the space freighter will be launched by a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on November 21. Russia’s state-run space corporation uses Progress missions to deliver fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food to the space station and also to adjust the ISS orbit.