Czech prime minister urges Europe to work toward peace in Ukraine

PRAGUE, September 16. /TASS/. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called on European leaders to work toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, the CTK news agency reported following his visit to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

"Europe should finally be trying to end this war," Babis said, adding that European leaders are doing nothing to resolve the conflict. He cited US President Donald Trump as an example. "Trump, by contrast, spoke with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on the phone for an hour and 15 minutes," the Czech prime minister noted.

The situation in Ukraine was among the issues discussed during Babis’s talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. According to the agency, both leaders agreed that the military conflict is one of the causes of Europe’s energy crisis which poses a serious problem for the European economy.