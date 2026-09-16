Ukrainian settlement requires fulfillment of original special military op goals — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Resolving the situation in Ukraine requires achieving the original objectives of the special military operation, which are aimed at addressing the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the International Festival of Youth.

"For us, resolving this entire situation in Ukraine involves fulfilling the goals that were set at the beginning of the special military operation to eliminate the root causes of the crisis," the top diplomat noted.

Among the root causes Lavrov listed NATO’s plans to move closer to Russia’s borders, "including the NATO military infrastructure, the oppression of all Russians, and the state policy, official and enshrined in law, aimed at the eradication of everything Russian: education, the media, and culture in all spheres without exception."

About forum

The 2026 International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg on September 11-17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." It is expected to be attended by 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries worldwide, including 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. One thousand teenagers aged 14 to 17 will participate in the program.

TASS is the event’s general media partner.